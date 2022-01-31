HM the King Congratulates King Felipe VI of Spain on His Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his birthday.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations and sincere wishes of good health, happiness and long life to the Sovereign and all members of the Spanish Royal Family as well as more progress and prosperity to the friendly Spanish people.



On this occasion, HM the King reiterates to King Felipe VI, His pride in the strong bonds of friendship uniting the two Sovereigns and the two Royal Families.





MAP 30 January 2022