HM the King Congratulates King Philippe of Belgium on His Birthday

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty Philippe, the King of the Belgians, on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His best wishes for health and happiness to the King of Belgians and his family.

"I am firmly convinced that, through our joint action, the excellence of the Morocco-Belgium friendship will be constantly enriched," stresses HM the King.

MAP 15 avril 2021