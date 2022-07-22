HM the King Congratulates King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Philippe, King of the Belgians, and HM Queen Mathilde, on the occasion of their country's National Day.



In this message, HM the King sends His best wishes of happiness to the Belgian Sovereigns and to all the members of their royal family, and of well-being and prosperity to the Belgian people.



"I hope that the kingdoms of Morocco and Belgium will further consolidate the excellent friendship that unites them, for the greater good of our two peoples," adds the Sovereign.

MAP 21 July 2022