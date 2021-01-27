HM the King Congratulates Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his Re-election as President of Portugal

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa following his re-election as President of the Portuguese Republic.

HM the King expresses, in the message, to Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa his warmest congratulations following his re-election as President of Portugal, which testifies to the confidence the Portuguese people have in him, and his best wishes for every success in his high office.

On this occasion, the Sovereign voices his happiness to continue joint action with the Portuguese President to develop the privileged relations of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Portuguese Republic.

MAP 26 January 2021