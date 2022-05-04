HM the King Congratulates Mountaineer Bouchra Baibanou after Her Achievement at Mount Annapurna in Himalayas

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Bouchra Baibanou, who managed to hoist the Moroccan flag high at the top of Annapurna in the Himalayas .

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to Bouchra Baibanou for this honorable achievement and His sincere wishes for more success in her brilliant mountaineering career.

HM the King also praises the great efforts made by Bouchra Baibanou to achieve better performances in mountaineering, reflecting in this her known will and determination to honor Moroccan women and to enshrine her distinguished presence at continental and international levels.

MAP 03 mai 2022