HM the King Congratulates Moussa Faki Mahamat on His Re-election as Chair of AU Commission

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Moussa Faki Mahamat following his "deserved" re-election as chair of the African Union Commission.

In this message, the Sovereign extended His hearty congratulations and best wishes to Faki Mahamat in his work to serve the AU.

"The confidence that has been renewed in you is undoubtedly the reflection of the commitment and dedication you have shown throughout your first term", wrote HM the King, considering that it also mirrors the general awareness that your professional and personal qualities are the pledge of a wise and serene governance of the African Union Commission, while our Organization is embarking on deep institutional reforms of its bodies and working methods".

The Sovereign assured Faki Mahamat of the full and active support of the Kingdom of Morocco, on which he can continue to count during his presidency and during the implementation of its priorities.

MAP 10 February 2021