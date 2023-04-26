HM the King Congratulates Netherlands Sovereigns on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM King Willem-Alexander, Sovereign of the Netherlands, and HM Queen Máxima, on the occasion of their country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to the Sovereigns of the Netherlands and for further progress and prosperity to the Dutch people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to commend the special relations between the two countries, reiterating His determination to further strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

