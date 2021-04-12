HM the King Congratulates Nguyen Xuan Phuc on His Election as President of Vietnam

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His wishes of success to Xuan Phuc in his high office, rejoicing the constant dynamics of the two countries in their bilateral relations.

On this occasion, HM the King assures the Vietnamese President of His firm determination to consolidate the excellent Moroccan-Vietnamese friendship, within the framework of a strong and active South-South cooperation.

MAP 06 avril 2021