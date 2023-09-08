HM the King Congratulates North Macedonia’s President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations and best wishes of health and happiness to Pendarovski, and of further progress and prosperity to the Macedonian people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to commend the relations based on friendship, cordial understanding and mutual esteem between the two countries, reiterating His determination to continue to work together with Northern Macedonia's president to strengthen bilateral cooperation and make sure it fulfills the aspirations of both peoples.

MAP: 08 September 2023