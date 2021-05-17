HM the King Congratulates Norway Sovereigns on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway, on the occasion of their country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His heartfelt congratulations to the King and Queen of Norway and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Norwegian people.

On this occasion, HM the King praises the ties of friendship and mutual esteem uniting the two royal families, as well as the fruitful relations of cooperation between the two Kingdoms, reiterating His determination to continue to work together with the Sovereigns of Norway to consolidate these relations in the interests of the two friendly peoples.

MAP 17 mai 2021