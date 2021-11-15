HM the King Congratulates Palestinian President on Country's National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the occasion of the National Day of Palestine.



The Sovereign expresses, in the message, his warmest congratulations to President Abbas and his sincere wishes to the Palestinian people for progress and prosperity, in a climate of security, freedom, and independence.



His Majesty the King voices on this occasion his pride in the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries and the two peoples, reaffirming the unwavering support of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Palestinian people to meet its legitimate rights, at the forefront of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with Al-Quds as its capital.

MAP 15 November 2021