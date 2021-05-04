HM the King Congratulates Polish President on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His hearty congratulations and best wishes for health and prosperity to President Andrzej Duda, and for further progress and prosperity to the friendly Polish people.

HM the King welcomed, on this occasion, the ties of friendship and cooperation uniting Morocco and Poland, stressing his determination to continue to work together with the Polish president to move forward in consolidating these ties in various fields to serve the interests of the friendly Moroccan and Polish peoples.

MAP 03 mai 2021