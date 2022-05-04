HM the King Congratulates Polish President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to President Andrzej Duda and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the friendly Polish people.

HM the King also takes this opportunity to express His esteem for the bonds of friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Poland, stressing His determination to continue to work together with the Polish President to move forward in strengthening bilateral relations and expanding fruitful cooperation between the two countries in all sectors for the benefit of both friendly peoples.

MAP 03 mai 2022