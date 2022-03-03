HM the King Congratulates President of Bulgaria on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Radev His warm congratulations and His most sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Bulgarian people.



HM the King takes this opportunity to express His pride in the strong bonds of friendship uniting the two countries, reiterating His determination to continue to work together with the Bulgarian President to intensify the fruitful cooperation between Morocco and Bulgaria and to extend it to all fields in order to raise these ties to the level of the expectations of the two friendly peoples.

MAP 03 March 2022