HM the King Congratulates President of Cabo Verde Republic on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Cabo Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves, on the occasion of the celebration of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses his congratulations to president Pereira Neves and his best wishes of happiness to the Cabo Verdean people.

HM the King takes this opportunity to express His consideration for the excellent ties of friendship and cooperation that have always united Morocco and Cabo Verde, reiterating His firm determination to work with Pereira Neves to consolidate these privileged relations in all areas of common interest.

In the message, the Sovereign also praises "the convergence of views between our two countries on regional and international issues", underlining the strong and constant commitment of Morocco and Cabo Verde to peace, prosperity and development on the African continent.

(MAP 05.07.2023)