HM the King Congratulates President of Cooperative Republic of Guyana on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and of further progress and prosperity to the friendly Guyanese people.

The Sovereign also takes this opportunity to praise the relations based on friendship and cooperation between the two countries, reaffirming His determination to continue joint action to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in all sectors, for the benefit of both friendly peoples.

MAP: 23 February 2023