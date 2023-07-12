HM the King Congratulates President of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Carlos Vila Nova, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations to Carlos Vila Nova and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Santomean people.

The Sovereign takes the opportunity to express His satisfaction with the fraternal relations and friendship enjoyed by the two countries, reiterating the Kingdom's determination to strengthen these ties in the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

(MAP 12.07.2023)