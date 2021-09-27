HM the King Congratulates President of Guinea-Bissau on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Umaro Sissoco Embalo and His wishes for progress and prosperity for the people of Guinea-Bissau.

On this occasion, His Majesty the King praises the excellent relations between the two countries, marked by friendship and fraternity, reiterating His constant determination to work together with Sissoco Embalo to further promote relations and contribute to the development of the African continent.

MAP 24 September 2021