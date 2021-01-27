HM the King Congratulates President of India on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his country's national day.

"It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest congratulations as the Republic of India celebrates its National Day. I wish you good health and happiness, and your people further progress and prosperity," wrote the sovereign in this message.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the special relations rooted in friendship and cooperation between our countries. I keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency and the Government of India to expand and deepen Moroccan-Indian relations in all sectors, thus fulfilling our peoples' aspirations and serving their shared interests," the royal message added.

MAP January 2021