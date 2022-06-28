HM the King Congratulates President of Madagascar on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Madagascar, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses to President Rajoelina his sincere congratulations, and his best wishes of prosperity to the people of Madagascar.



"Our two countries maintain deep ties of brotherhood which are a major asset for deepening their bilateral relations," HM the King pointed out.



On this occasion, the Sovereign reaffirmed his determination to continue working with Mr. Rajoelina to "consolidate our friendship to make it a model of mutually beneficial cooperation that is resolutely committed to serving our continent."

MAP 26 June 2022