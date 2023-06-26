HM the King Congratulates President of Madagascar on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Madagascar, Andry Nirina Rajoelina, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His sincere congratulations to President Andry Nirina Rajoelina and His best wishes of prosperity for the Malagasy people.

On this occasion, the Sovereign commends the historic ties of brotherhood and friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Madagascar, which have developed a diversified partnership over the years, expressing His determination to pursue "our joint action to strengthen our bilateral cooperation, in the service of our two peoples and our African continent."

(MAP 26.06.2023)