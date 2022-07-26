HM the King Congratulates President of Maldives on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Maldives, H.E. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warm congratulations to President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and His sincere wishes for more progress and prosperity to the brotherly Maldivian people.



HM the King takes this opportunity to voive His pride in the solid fraternal relations, based on fruitful cooperation and active solidarity, which bind the two countries, reaffirming His determination to work together with the President of the Republic of Maldives to strengthen them and broad their scope to other areas in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP 26 July 2022