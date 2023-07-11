HM the King Congratulates President of Mongolia on National Day

Sa Majesté le Roi Mohammed VI a adressé un message de félicitations au président de Mongolie, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, à l’occasion de la fête nationale de son pays.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

"As Mongolia celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure to send you my sincere congratulations and to wish your people continued progress and prosperity," says the Sovereign in the message.

On this occasion, HM the king reiterates His esteem for “the cordial relations enjoyed by the kingdom of Morocco and Mongolia,” reaffirming His determination 'to continue working with Your Excellency to strengthen and expand our ties”.

(MAP 11.07.2023)