HM the King Congratulates President of Montenegro on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of Montenegro, Milo Dukanovic, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



The Sovereign expresses, in this message, his warmest congratulations to President Dukanovic, wishing continued progress and prosperity for the people of Montenegro.



"I keenly look forward to continuing our joint action in order to strengthen our relations, which are rooted in friendship and fruitful cooperation," HM the King points out.

MAP 13 July 2022