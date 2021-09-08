HM the King Congratulates President of North Macedonia on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King extends his warmest congratulations to President Pendarovski, wishing Macedonian people further progress and prosperity.

"I look forward to continuing to work with you to strengthen the fruitful cooperation enjoyed by our countries as well as the close friendship and mutual esteem between our peoples," the Sovereign underlines.

MAP 08 September 2021