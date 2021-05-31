HM the King Congratulates President of Republic of Croatia on National Day

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, on the occasion of his country’s national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed His hearty congratulations and sincere wishes of health and happiness to President Milanovic and of further progress and prosperity to the Croatian people.

On this occasion, HM the King reiterated His determination to continue working together with the Croatian President to strengthen the distinguished relations of friendship between the two countries, and consolidate the Moroccan-Croatian cooperation and expand its fields, in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

MAP 30 mai 2021