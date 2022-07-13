HM the King Congratulates President of Republic of Kiribati on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Kiribati, H.E. Taneti Maamau, on the occasion of his country's national day.



The Sovereign expresses, in this message, his warm congratulations to Mr. Maamau, wishing the friendly people of Kiribati further progress and prosperity.



HM the King seizes this opportunity to welcome the distinguished friendship and cooperation relations uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Kiribati, reiterating his determination to continue to work together with President Maamau to consolidate these ties, so as to serve the interests of the two friendly peoples.



MAP 12 July 2022