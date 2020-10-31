HM the King Congratulates President of Republic of Seychelles on Occasion of His Election

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Seychelles.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed to the President of Seychelles His hearty congratulations and best wishes for full success in the high mission that the Seychelles' people have entrusted to him.

HM the King also took this opportunity to assure Ramkalawan of His determination to work with him to further enrich the Morocco-Seychelles friendship and to give bilateral collaboration between the two countries the essential impetus that will meet the expectations of two peoples and the development requirements of the African continent.

MAP 28 October 2020