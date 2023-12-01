HM the King Congratulates President of Romania on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to the Romanian President, and of further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Romanian people.

His Majesty the King takes this opportunity to praise the special relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and Romania, reaffirming His determination to continue working with Iohannis to further strengthen these ties in all sectors, in for the mutual benefit of both friendly peoples.



MAP: 01 December 2023