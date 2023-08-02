HM the King Congratulates President of Swiss Confederation on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, on the occasion of the celebration of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses his congratulations to Berset and the members of the Federal Council, and his best wishes to the Swiss people.

On this occasion, HM the King reiterates "the Kingdom of Morocco's continued commitment to consolidating the excellent friendly relations that unite it with the Swiss Confederation".

MAP: 01 August 2023