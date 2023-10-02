HM the King Congratulates President of Transition, Head of State of Guinea, on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to President of the Transition, Head of State of the Republic of Guinea, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His congratulations to Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya and His best wishes for prosperity to the Guinean people.

"I would like to express the high regard I have for the fraternal and age-old ties that unite our two peoples, and for the excellent cooperation between our two countries. I assure you of the Kingdom's readiness to work to consolidate these ties, both bilaterally and regionally", emphasizes His Majesty the King.

MAP:02 October 2023