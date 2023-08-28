HM the King Congratulates President of Uruguay on Independence Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Lacalle Pou and His wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Uruguayan people.

HM the King also takes this opportunity to affirm the Kingdom of Morocco's determination to consolidate the new momentum in bilateral relations, and to work with the Uruguayan President to strengthen them in various fields, to the benefit of the interests of the two friendly peoples.

MAP: 25 August 2023