HM the King Congratulates President of Uzbekistan on Re-Election

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on the occasion of his re-election.



In this message, HM the King expresses His best wishes for continued success to President Mirziyoyev in his high office and endeavours to lead the Uzbek people towards further progress and prosperity.



"I keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strengthen the relations rooted in close friendship between our countries and expand our fruitful cooperation to all sectors. This should help us serve our peoples' interests and promote solidarity among the peoples of the Muslim Ummah," the Sovereign points out.

MAP 28 October 2021



