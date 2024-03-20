HM the King Congratulates Putin on Re-election as President of Russia

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

In this message, HM the King expresses to Putin His warm congratulations on the renewed trust the Russian people have placed in him, wishing him every success in his endeavors to lead his people towards further progress and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Sovereign reiterates His resolve to continue working with Putin to strengthen the relations rooted in friendship, mutual esteem and fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and to consolidate the strategic partnership between Morocco and Russia in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

MAP: 19 March 2024