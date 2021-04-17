HM the King Congratulates Queen of Denmark on Her Birthday

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, on the occasion of her birthday.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and his best wishes for good health and happiness to Queen Margrethe II.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the relations rooted in close friendship and mutual esteem between our Royal families," stresses the Sovereign.

MAP 16 avril 2021