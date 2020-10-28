HM the King Congratulates Renaissance Berkane Over Winning CAF Cup

HM King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to members of the Renaissance Berkane club after winning the Cup of the Confederation of African of Football (CAF-2020).



In this message, Sovereign extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the members of the club, players, technicians, administrative staff and to the fans on the occasion of the Renaissance Berkane's winning of the Confederation of African Football Cup.



The sovereign also commended "this great continental achievement, which honors Moroccan football and crowns the continuous efforts you have made, as well as the discipline and competitiveness you have shown throughout this African championship."



Reiterating his congratulations, His Majesty wished the various national sports clubs further success in winning other titles at the continental and international levels.

MAP 26 October 2020