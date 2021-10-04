HM the King Congratulates Republic of Korea President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to President Moon Jae-in and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the friendly Korean people.



HM the King takes this opportunity to express to the Korean President his deep satisfaction with the distinguished level of relations of close friendship and fruitful cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, reaffirming His firm determination to continue to work together with Moon Jae-in in order to give fresh impetus to these ties, bilaterally and at the multilateral level.

MAP 03 October 2021