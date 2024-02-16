HM the King Congratulates Serbian President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to president of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King extends His warmest congratulations to Vučić and wishes further progress and prosperity to the Serbian people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the close friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Serbia. I therefore keenly look forward to continuing to work with Your Excellency to strength and expand our ties, thus fulfilling our peoples’ aspirations," says the Sovereign in the message.

MAP: 15 February 2024