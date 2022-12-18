HM the King Congratulates Soccer Team Members Following Heroic, Unprecedented Achievement at 2022 World Cup

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, has sent a message of congratulations to the members of the national soccer team following their historic and unprecedented achievement at the FIFA World Cup Qatar-2022.

In this message, HM the King underlined having followed "with great joy and elation your brilliant performance at the 2022 World Cup in the State of Qatar, where you have succeeded, with brilliance and merit, to reach the semi-finals, the first and most resounding achievement of the kind of Moroccan, Arab and African soccer, at the finals of this global sporting event."

"While congratulating you on this historic and unprecedented achievement, we would like to express our heartfelt thanks and pride for what you have accomplished during this great footballing event, in terms of exceptional performance and remarkable discipline which reflect the great professionalism, high competitiveness, sincere patriotism and noble human values which are yours and which embody the spirit of challenge and your determination to spare no effort to raise the flag of Moroccan soccer high on the international scene and represent African and Arab soccer as it should be; a firm determination animated by the encouragement and support of the passionate Moroccan fans who have not ceased to support you with unparalleled enthusiasm, songs and celebrations full of feelings of love and adoration for the Homeland," the Sovereign stressed.

His Majesty the King continued: "As much joy as you have brought to the Moroccan people and to the various supporters of brotherly and friendly countries, especially Arab and African ones, who have followed your impressive feat with so much affection, pride and admiration, you have amazed the World with your high talent and your unshakeable determination emanating from the strength of your faith, your love for your Homeland and your attachment to your eternal motto: God, Homeland, King".

The Sovereign reiterates, on this occasion, His warm congratulations to the members of the national team, players, coach, technical and medical staff, managers and executives of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, imploring the Almighty "to preserve them and grant them more success to move forward, with the same will and the same commitment and competitive spirit, and thus achieve more great feats that honor Moroccan soccer in the upcoming continental and international sports competitions, offering joy again and again to the large Moroccan public that remains proud of your achievements and supports you everywhere, inside the country and abroad.

In this message, HM the King wishes the members of the national team full success and distinctions, assuring them of His High solicitude and benevolence.

MAP / 17 December 2022