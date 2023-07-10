HM the King Congratulates Soccer Team for Winning U-23 AFCON, Qualifying for Paris 2024 Olympics

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent a message of congratulations to the members of the national soccer team upon their coronation at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations and their qualification for the forthcoming Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

In this message, the Sovereign affirms that he has followed "with immense joy and pride" the victory of the U-23 national team in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023), held in Morocco, and its qualification for the next Olympic Games, Paris 2024.

On the occasion of this new continental achievement, HM the King warmly congratulates the members of the national football team on this title, the first of its kind, which once again confirms the strong presence of national football teams and clubs at continental and international levels, and pays tribute to the efforts of all those who contributed to this African feat, in particular the players, coaches, technical, medical and administrative staff, as well as the President and Directors of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

On this happy occasion, the Sovereign also expressed his pride in the good performance of the Atlas Lion Cubs during this championship, as well as in their great technical qualities and strong spirit of patriotism, which earned them the admiration and esteem of the passionate public who followed the various phases of this continental football event hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco, known for its warm welcome, great hospitality and good organization.

In this message, His Majesty the King called on the members of the national team to maintain the same spirit of perseverance and seriousness in the forthcoming competitions, asking the Almighty to grant them more successes and victories and assuring them of His great care and benevolence.

(MAP 09.07.2023)