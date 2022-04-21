HM the King Congratulates Sovereign of Eswatini on His Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to HM Mswati III, King of Eswatini, on the occasion of his birthday.



In this message, HM the King expresses to HM Mswati III His warm congratulations and His sincere wishes of good health and happiness.



The Sovereign reiterates, on this occasion, His pride in the distinguished relations uniting Morocco and Eswatini, based on brotherhood and solidarity.

MAP 19 avril 2022