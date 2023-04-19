HM the King Congratulates Sovereign of Eswatini on his Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini, on the occasion of his birthday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to HM Mswati III, His warmest congratulations and His best wishes for good health and happiness.

"We, in the Kingdom of Morocco, look forward to seeing the special relations rooted in brotherliness and solidarity with the Kingdom of Eswatini further strengthened and expanded," says HM the king in the message.

MAP: 19 avril 2023