HM the King Congratulates Sovereign of Thailand on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to the King of Thailand, and for further progress and prosperity to the Thai people.

His Majesty the King voices his conviction that the special and cordial relations enjoyed by the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of Thailand will continue to thrive in various sectors, thus fulfilling the shared aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

MAP:05 December 2023