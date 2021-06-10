HM the King Congratulates Sovereigns of Jordan on Anniversary of Accession of King Abdullah II To Throne

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to HM King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the Jordanian Sovereign's accession to the Throne.

In this message, HM the King extended on His behalf and that of the Moroccan people His hearty congratulations to the Sovereigns of Jordan and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Jordanian people under the insightful leadership of King Abdullah II.

The Sovereign took this happy occasion to laud the bonds of sincere brotherhood and mutual esteem uniting the two peoples, as well as the distinguished relations between the two countries based on fruitful cooperation and active solidarity, reiterating His determination to strengthen these relations to meet the shared ambitions and aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP 09 June 2021