HM the King Congratulates Sovereigns of Sweden on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to HM King Carl Gustaf XVI and HM Queen Silvia, Sovereigns of Sweden, on the occasion of their country's National Day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warmest congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to the Sovereigns of Sweden, and for continued progress and prosperity to the friendly Swedish people.

HM the King also voices His pride in the bonds of friendship and mutual esteem characterizing the relations between the two countries, reiterating His determination to continue working together with the Sovereigns of Sweden to consolidate these ties for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

(MAP 06.06.2023)