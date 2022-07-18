HM the King Congratulates Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on His Birthday

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, HM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of his birthday.



The Sovereign expresses, in this message, his warm congratulations and best wishes for good health and happiness to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and his esteemed family.



"I should like you to know how much I value the special, fraternal relations between our countries," HM the King says.



"I know Your Majesty is as keen as I am to strengthen and expand our ties, thus serving our peoples' interests and fulfilling their aspirations for greater solidarity and joint action," the Sovereign points out.

MAP 15 July 2022