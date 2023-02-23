HM the King Congratulates Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, HM Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Bruneian people.

On this occasion, HM the King expresses His satisfaction with the brotherly relations based on close friendship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Brunei, reaffirming His determination to continue to work with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam to strengthen the bilateral ties in all sector and fulfill the two brotherly peoples' aspirations.

MAP: 23 February 2023