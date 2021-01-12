HM the King Congratulates Sultan of Oman on First Anniversary of his Accession to Power

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to HM Sultan of Oman Haitham Bin Tarik, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his accession to power.

The Sovereign expresses, in the message, to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik his warmest congratulations, wishing him every success in leading the brotherly Omani people towards further progress and prosperity.

HM the king, who welcomes the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual esteem between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sultanate of Oman, underlines his strong determination to work together with the Sultan of Oman to strengthen relations of fruitful cooperation and broaden their perspectives to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

MAP 11 January 2021