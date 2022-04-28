HM the King Congratulates Togolese President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to President of the Togolese Republic, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



In this message, the Sovereign expresses His best wishes of good health and happiness for Essozimna Gnassingbé and wishes the Togolese people prosperity.



On this occasion, His Majesty welcomes the "deep bonds of brotherhood and friendship" that unite Morocco and Togo and stresses His constant determination to continue to work with the President of Togo, to strengthen the excellent Moroccan-Togolese cooperation, for the good of both peoples and in the service of development and unity of Africa.

MAP 27 avril 2022