HM the King Congratulates UAE President on Appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as UAE Vice-President

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on the occasion of the appointment of his son, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the appointment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President of the State, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai.

In this message, HM the King expresses to the Emirati President his sincere congratulations on the high decision to appoint His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the appointment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as Vice President of the State, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State, Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai.

The Sovereign implored the Almighty to crown with success the Emirati President's actions to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Emirati people for more progress and greatness, "in the company of his Crown Prince who, I am absolutely convinced, will be the best support for His Highness."

HM the King also took this opportunity to express his warm greetings to the Emirati President, expressing his deep pride in the strong ties of brotherhood and sincere affection "that unite us on a personal level and at the level of Our families", and in the distinguished relations that bind the two brotherly peoples based on active solidarity and constructive cooperation, imploring the Almighty to "preserve You and Your illustrious princely family and grant You a long life, full of health and happiness."

HM the King also sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyane, on the occasion of his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

"It gives me great pleasure to convey to you my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your appointment by my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, may God preserve him, as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, wishing you every success in your supreme duties," the Sovereign wrote in the message.

"Expressing to Your Highness my sincere congratulations on this high trust of which you are worthy, I am convinced that with what we have known in You in terms of sincere adherence to the supreme interests of the brotherly UAE, You will know how to assume with great competence the responsibility entrusted to you, and contribute to guide your country on the path of progress and prosperity, under the wise guidance of my dear brother, the Head of State, may God protect you," the royal message added.

HM the King also sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, on the occasion of his appointment to the post of Vice President of the State.

"Following your appointment by My dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God preserve him, as Vice President of the State, alongside My dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, it gives me great pleasure to extend to Your Highness my warmest congratulations and best wishes for success in your new high office, and I congratulate you on the high trust you have received from My dear brother, the Head of State, may God preserve him," HM the King writes in the message.

MAP: 31 March 2023